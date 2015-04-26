San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Susac hit his fourth career home run and first of the season in the fourth inning on Saturday. It came against Jorge De La Rosa and gave Susac three homers against the Rockies. The others were Aug. 25, 2014, against Tyler Matzek and Sept. 2, 2014, against Jordan Lyles.

LF Nori Aoki, who scored the winning run in the 11th inning Saturday against the Rockies, drew a career-high four walks. They came in succession on his final four plate appearances. He had walked three times in a game on three different occasions. The last was May 4, 2014, for the Royals while playing against the Tigers.

RHP Tim Hudson was on the verge of winning at Coors Field for the first time in his career before closer Santiago Casilla blew a save in the ninth inning Saturday. The Giants won 5-4 in 11 innings. Hudson, who gave up three runs in seven innings, made his ninth career start at Coors Field, where he is 0-2 with a 6.80 ERA. This is just the second time Hudson has pitched seven innings at Coors Field and his third quality start there. He also went seven innings on July 20, 2011, and lost 3-2 while pitching for the Braves.

CF Angel Pagan went 4-for-6 with one run scored Saturday. He tied his career high for hits in a game. It was Pagan’s ninth game with four hits. He last did it Sept. 9, 2014, against Arizona. Pagan is 6-for-10 in the first two games of the series against the Rockies with one double, one run scored and one RBI.