San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Nori Aoki, who has been hitless in the last three games, went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. Aoki, who also scored a run, recorded his ninth multi-hit game.

RHP Matt Cain will play catch Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list April 8 with a flexor tendon strain. “He seems to be doing better and better,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

INF Casey McGehee went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. McGehee, who is 2-for-13 on the club’s current road swing, is batting .173.

LHP Tim Lincecum (1-2) lasted just four innings, giving up four runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts as the Giants (8-12) lost for the second time in three games Monday night in a 8-3 defeat to the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Lincecum, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Colorado Rockies before the weather forced a postponement, had beaten the Dodgers (12-7) almost a week earlier, earning a 6-2 romp last Tuesday in San Francisco.

RF Hunter Pence has been hitting soft tosses in the batting cage as he attempts to recover from a fractured left forearm. There is no timetable for his return, manager Bruce Bochy said.

RF Justin Maxwell, who entered Monday’s game as one of the Giants’ hottest hitters, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. He also left four runners on-base. Maxwell entered the series against the Dodgers with two homers in his two previous games. He was 8-for-21 (.381) with three home runs, a triple and seven RBIs in his previous six contests. Against the Dodgers, Maxwell made a diving catch to rob Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins of a base hit with runners at second and third in the second inning.