San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Santiago Casilla technically gave up hits to the only two batters he faced Saturday. Yet somehow he still recorded a save. That’s because LF Matt Joyce’s liner struck Angels pinch-runner Taylor Featherston, resulting in a hit in the boxscore but a game-ending out on the field. Casilla was credited with a seventh save.

RHP Tim Hudson showed what he can do when given five runs of support over four games earlier this season. Not much. But give him five runs in one game and the results are different. The Giants matched their season total of run support for Hudson in Saturday’s 5-4 win, during which the veteran pitched much better than the final score would indicate.

3B Casey McGehee showed signs of life with three hits in Saturday’s win over the Angels. The newcomer had been only 6-for-49 (.122) in his last 15 games before his 3-for-4 effort. Even more disappointing had been his season-long slump with runners in scoring position, as he was 0-for-14 before Saturday’s game.

RHP Tim Lincecum began the week with a loss to the National League’s team in Los Angeles. Sunday he will attempt to even the score against L.A.’s American League franchise. Lincecum has faced the Angels only once in his career, and pitched brilliantly that day for seven innings.

SS Brandon Crawford hit his fifth home run of the season in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The home run was the second of the season for the left-handed hitter against a southpaw. He also had a single, making him 7-for-21 against southpaws this season. Crawford’s five home runs lead major-league shortstops.