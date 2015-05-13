San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston hurled a two-hit complete game to earn his third win of the season. Heston, who took the place of injured RHP Matt Cain on the Giants’ roster, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter and retired the final 22 batters he faced Tuesday. His 46 1/3 innings and 39 strikeouts rank as the most among National League rookie pitchers.

3B Matt Duffy went 3-for-4 Tuesday against Houston and drove in a season-high five runs. Duffy, a rookie, is now 10-for-22 with runners in scoring positon and is tied for second on the team with 15 RBIs. He has already seen action at first base (one start), second base (five starts), shortstop, third base (seven starts) and as a pinch hitter this season.

OF Hunter Pence, who began a Triple-A rehab assignment with Sacramento on Friday, played against Las Vegas on Tuesday and was scheduled to sit out Wednesday’s game against Las Vegas because of its early starting time. Pence has missed the last two-plus months with a fractured left forearm, an injury he suffered in the Giants’ third spring training game on March 5 after getting hit by an inside fastball from Cubs’ RHP Corey Black. Manager Bruce Bochy said there is no specific timetable for Pence’s return.

OF Justin Maxwell, a former Astros player, had two infield singles, scored twice and had an RBI on Tuesday. Maxwell has driven in six runs in his past eight games (he’s tied for second with 15, two behind SS Brandon Crawford) and raised his average .240 to .250 with his performance against his former team.