San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson allowed three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out four in a no-decision. Hudson never allowed more than two runs against the Astros in any of his previous seven starts, and for his career, Hudson is 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA against Houston. His ERA ranks fifth among active pitchers against the Astros with a minimum of 50 innings pitched.

RHP Jake Peavy threw 50 pitches off the mound Tuesday, working mostly on his breaking ball. He is scheduled to pitch a light bullpen session Thursday. If he continues to progress without complication, Peavy will face live hitters at extended spring training. Peavy was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18 with a back strain.

RHP Matt Cain threw a light bullpen sessions (20 pitches) Tuesday and is scheduled for a similar session Friday. Cain is set to throw three or four more times off the mound before facing live hitters. Cain has yet to pitch this season after being placed on the 15-day disabled list in early April due to a right flexor tendon strain.

RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) finished 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday during his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento. He took Wednesday off and will play nine innings defensively Thursday. His return is imminent.

DH Buster Posey recorded three hits and drove in all three San Francisco runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run home run off Astros RHP Samuel Deduno in the fifth. Posey has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .345 (19-for-55) with three home runs and seven RBIs during that stretch.

RHP Tommy Hanson signed a minor league contract with the Giants on Wednesday. Hanson, 28, finished third in the 2009 National League Rookie of the Year balloting but was beset by shoulder injuries starting in 2011. He last pitched in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels in 2013. Over four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and one with the Angels, Hanson has a career 49-35 record with a 3.80 ERA in 123 games (121 starts).