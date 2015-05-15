San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Matt Duffy earned more playing time, says Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He’s kind of in that super utility role, meaning he could start a string of games,” Bochy said. Duffy had a career-high three hits and five RBIs on Tuesday, becoming the first Giants rookie to drive in five runs since Buster Posey in 2010. Already this season Duffy has made starts at first, second, third and shortstop.

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions Wednesday and Thursday, getting him closer to facing live hitters in extended spring training.

RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled for a more extended outing on Friday. “He’s going to ramp it up a little bit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

RHP Tim Lincecum held the Reds hitless for three innings before allowing his first runs in three May starts. He gave up three runs and five hits with five walks and four Ks in 4 2/3 innings, snapping an 18-inning scoreless streak. He struggled with the mound throughout Thursday’s outing. “It was a little slippery, a little muddy,” Lincecum said. “You’ve got to make the adjustment and I didn‘t. It mentally got a hold of me. Again, that’s on me. I’ve just got to tighten my focus.”