San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt joked following Friday night’s game that he’d forgotten his home-run trot. Belt, who hadn’t homered since Sept. 25, got to practice in the first inning Friday when he launched a 422-foot, three-run home run in the first inning off RHP Jason Marquis. Belt had been hitting the ball hard, but he finally saw results, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and four RBIs on Friday. “I forgot what it felt like (to homer),” Belt said. “My job is to go up there and have good at-bats. I’ve been doing that.”

OF Nori Aoki has been out of the starting lineup the past two days. Manager Bruce Bochy said he preferred to get Gregor Blanco some playing time over the slumping Aoki. “He’s going through a little bit of a rut,” Bochy said, of Aoki. “We’ll give him another day. He’ll be back out there.” Aoki is batting .211 in his past 19 games. He had a pinch-hit single on Friday.

RHP Matt Cain took an important step toward rejoining the Giants on Friday when he threw around 30 pitches, all fastballs, during a bullpen session in Cincinnati. Cain’s been on the disabled list since early April with a sore right forearm. “I thought it went really well,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’ll throw again Tuesday, on flat ground with some breaking balls. He felt great today.”

RHP Tim Lincecum struggled with the mound surface throughout his outing on Thursday night, getting his spikes caught on a couple occasions. While the Giants right hander didn’t want to make it an excuse, manager Bruce Bochy wished he had. “I wished he would’ve said something,” Bochy said. “He wishes he did too. He didn’t want to make out like that was the reason for his struggles. You learn.” Lincecum allowed three earned runs and issued five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

RF Hunter Pence is expected to rejoin the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

LHP Madison Bumgarner allowed two home runs in Friday’s game, but with the Giants providing him plenty of early run support, Bumgarner could afford to challenge Reds batters. “Our offense hit the ball real well,” said Bumgarner. “Gave me the freedom to attack guys a little more. You’ve got to still make pitches.” Bumgarner (4-2) allowed two runs and eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter.