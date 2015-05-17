San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt felt like he was giving quality at-bats all along, but he broke out of his slump in a big way during this weekend’s series in Cincinnati. Belt homered on consecutive days, his first round-trippers of the season. In Saturday night’s game, he went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs.

C Hector Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday to make room on the roster for Hunter Pence. Sanchez batted .194 with two doubles and an RBI in 18 games. “Hector needs to play,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’re not doing him any service by having him sit and pinch-hit every once in a while. He’ll go down and play. It’s the best thing for us and for him. It was a no-brainer.”

OF Nori Aoki was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. He has batted .222 in his past 20 games. “I talked to Nori today,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I‘m going to have to get creative to keep all of them in there and keep them sharp.” Aoki entered Saturday’s game in the sixth inning and went 1-for-1 with a triple and a run.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, bolstered by abundant run support in Saturday’s game, posted his second victory of the season. He gave up two runs, including Jay Bruce’s solo homer, in 5 2/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts in 95 pitches. Vogelsong was handed a nine-run lead in the fifth inning, which proved to be both a blessing and a curse for him. “When it’s like that, it’s sometimes harder to keep your focus,” Vogelsong said. “I didn’t pitch that well out of the stretch for some reason. I just tried to focus on keeping the ball down.”

LF Gregor Blanco is making manager Bruce Bochy’s decision to keep him in the lineup easy. Blanco homered Saturday for the first time since Sept. 22. He went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs. Blanco has earned additional playing time ahead of Nori Aoki.

RF Hunter Pence was reinstated from the disabled list and made his season debut Saturday. Pence started in right and batted sixth, going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and three runs scored. “It wasn’t ideal to be injured where you can’t contribute and be a part of the team,” Pence said. “I‘m happy to be back quickly.” Pence had been on the DL since having his left forearm fracture by a pitch in the third spring training game. Manager Bruce Bochy said Pence will bat sixth initially before moving up. “Right now, I just want him to get settled in,” Bochy said. “He hasn’t played a lot. Allows me to get a better feel of where he’s at with the bat.”

RF Hunter Pence (broken left arm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on May 8. He was reinstated from the DL on May 16.

SS Brandon Crawford enjoyed a career day at the plate on Saturday night, going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBIs. “He’s so gifted defensively but underrated as a hitter,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He has such great focus with men on base. He did a good job driving in runs for us last year.” Crawford is batting .351 in his past 17 games.