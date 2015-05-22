San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) is scheduled to throw as many as 50 pitches Friday for Class A San Jose in the first outing on a rehab assignment. “I‘m excited that the end is near, hopefully,” Peavy said Thursday. “I‘m going to play baseball, play games and work on my craft.”

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is set to make his seventh start of the season Friday in Denver against the Rockies. He has also appeared twice in relief. Vogelsong is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA with batters hitting only .181 (13-for-72) against him in his past three starts. Vogelsong went 0-2 with a 12.71 ERA in three appearances against Colorado last season.

SS Joaquin Arias brought an impressive .324 batting average into Thursday’s game against LHP Clayton Kershaw, but he wound up going 0-for-3 against the Dodgers’ ace. Arias bounced to the mound, grounded out to third and popped to third before getting replaced by SS Brandon Crawford in the eighth inning.

C Buster Posey needed a hit during his fourth and final at-bat Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games (19-for-52, .365). Posey chased Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw with a soft single to left field with one out in the eighth inning. Posey grounded out to short, struck out and popped to first during his first three at-bats.

LHP Madison Bumgarner has sparkling a line in three starts while opposing Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw this season. Bumgarner has allowed only three runs on 18 hits during 20 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts and five walks. Bumgarner also homered off of Kershaw on Thursday, his first of the season and No. 7 of his career. He earned the win in the series finale against Los Angeles, firing 6 1/3 scoreless innings.