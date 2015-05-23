San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt hit the 34th homer into the third deck in right field at Coors Field, which opened in 1995. Belt is the 20th player to accomplish that feat. The 2-0 changeup he launched from Rockies starter Kyle Kendrick traveled 475 feet. His two-run shot in the sixth gave the Giants a 3-0 lead. Belt said, “I had a pretty good idea I was going to get something offspeed. You kind of hope for that hanging change, and that’s what happened.” Asked whether it was hard to hit a home run that far on an offspeed pitch, Belt said, “I guess. Maybe not in Colorado. I was just trying to hit the ball hard. It got a good trajectory. It’s probably off the wall in San Francisco.”

RHP Matt Cain (right flexor tendon strain) used all pitches while throwing a bullpen session that manager Bruce Bochy watched and said went “very well.” Bochy said if Cain has no residual effects from the bullpen session and everything continues going well, he could throw to hitters for the first time in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Cain had season-ending surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow on Aug. 11, 2014. He was expected to return this season after the All-Star break, but could be back before the break. Manager Bruce Bochy said, “It’s possible. But we’re not going to rush this thing. We’re slow-playing it. When you have an injury -- hamstring, elbow or whatever -- you hurt it the second time then that’s when rehab becomes even a bigger issue, a longer rehab. That’s why we really want to make sure this guy’s healed up, good to go and we will have him the last couple months.”

C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 14 games. He has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games. He drew the first bases-loaded walk of his career in the third. Posey is hitting .405 (60-for-145) at Coors Field and is the only player in the majors with a batting average above .400 at an opposing ballpark with a minimum of 145 at-bats.

LHP Madison Bumgarner, who homered Thursday off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, is the first pitcher to homer off a defending Cy Young Award winner since Shawn Estes of the New York Mets hit a home run off Roger Clemens in 2002, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Bumgarner’s homer was his second off a Cy Young winner; he homered off Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke last year. According to Elias, the only pitchers before Bumgarner to hit two homers off former Cy Young winners are Tom Griffin (off Steve Carlton and Randy Jones) and Travis Wood (off Tim Lincecum and Jake Peavy).