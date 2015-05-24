San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Yusmeiro Petit took the loss in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rockies when he made his first start of the season after 13 relief outings. He gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings, the big hit a two-run homer by Daniel Descalso with the score tied at 2. Petit is now 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in nine career starts against the Rockies and 3-2 with a 4.94 ERA in 17 overall appearances against them. In 10 games (six starts) at Coors Field, Petit is 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA.

RF Hunter Pence went 2-for-5 in the first game and came off the bench in the second game and went 1-for-2 on Saturday. He has hit safely in 19 straight games against the Rockies, the longest hitting streak by a Giants player against Colorado all time. Barry Bonds had hit safely in 18 straight games against the Rockies. During Pence’s 19-game streak, he is hitting .429 (30-for-70) with five homers and 16 RBIs.

C Buster Posey, who did not play the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rockies, went 1-for-4 in the second game. His sixth-inning single extended his hitting streak to 15 games. It’s the second-longest streak of his career; he hit safely in 21 consecutive games from July 4 to July 28, 2010. He has reached base safely in 24 straight games, which is also the second longest streak of his career. Posey reached base safely in 25 straight games from June 30 to July 28, 2010.

SS Brandon Crawford played both games of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rockies, going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs in the first game and 1-for-4 with a double in the second game. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, which is tied for the second longest streak of his career. He hit safely in 11 straight games from April 7 to April 18, 2013. During his current streak, Crawford is batting .444 (16-for-36) with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 14 RBIs and eight runs. He leads all shortstops with 31 RBIs and is 10 for his past 14 with runners in scoring position.