San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Hunter Strickland, who was on the Giants’ roster as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader and who threw two scoreless innings in the first game, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night and then recalled Sunday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Strickland would primarily be used in the sixth and seventh innings.

RHP Tim Hudson, who has 216 career victories, gave up eight runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings and remained winless in his career at Coors Field. In 10 starts there, Hudson is 0-3 with a 7.69 ERA (52 2/3 innings, 45 earned runs). The eight runs he allowed are the most since May 20, 2011 at the Los Angeles Angels, when he also allowed eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings for Class A San Jose on Friday in his first rehab appearance. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four. Peavy plans to make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Sacramento.

3B Casey McGehee, 32, was designated for assignment. In 35 games, McGehee hit .200 (22-for-110) with two homers and nine RBIs. He had a .254 on-base percentage and a .282 slugging percentage. He suffered a left knee strain in the first week of the season but downplayed the injury as a cause for his struggles. McGehee said, “I still think I feel I have a lot left in the tank and a lot left to offer. I feel like I‘m the same guy was third or fourth in the league last year (he was fourth in the National League with 177 hits). I expect to get back to that level, and no matter where or when it is, I‘m going to keep working to try to do that until there is nobody left that will permit it.”

1B Buster Posey singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. He has reached base in 25 consecutive games. During his hitting streak, which is the longest active streak in the National League, Posey is hitting .365 (23-for-63) with 13 RBIs. In his past nine games at Coors Field, Posey is 16-for-37 (.432) with six extra-base hits, seven runs scored and 11 RBIs.