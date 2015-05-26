FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 27, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Norichika Aoki had four hits, including his second home run of the season, and walked Monday in the Giants’ 8-4 victory over the Brewers. He’s collected multiple hits in back-to-back games and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine. It marked the fifth time in Aoki’s career that he recorded a four-hit game.

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on May 24.

1B Travis Ishikawa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and designated for assignment Monday. Ishikawa had not played for the Giants this season; he injured his back during spring training and began the year on the disabled list. In two separate rehab stints for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento, Ishikawa betted .294 (20-for-68) with seven RBIs.

RF Hunter Pence went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk for his third multi-hit game in the last six games and raising his average to .342 since coming off the disabled list May 16. Pence also drove in a pair of runs and now has nine RBIs on the season.

C Buster Posey was given the day off Monday, making just the fifth time this season that he wasn’t in the Giants’ starting lineup. The break put Posey’s 12-game hitting streak on hold for a day. During the streak, he’s batting .360 (18-for-50) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.