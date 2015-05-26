San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Norichika Aoki had four hits, including his second home run of the season, and walked Monday in the Giants’ 8-4 victory over the Brewers. He’s collected multiple hits in back-to-back games and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine. It marked the fifth time in Aoki’s career that he recorded a four-hit game.

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) began a rehab assignment for Triple-A Sacramento on May 24.

1B Travis Ishikawa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and designated for assignment Monday. Ishikawa had not played for the Giants this season; he injured his back during spring training and began the year on the disabled list. In two separate rehab stints for Class A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento, Ishikawa betted .294 (20-for-68) with seven RBIs.

RF Hunter Pence went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk for his third multi-hit game in the last six games and raising his average to .342 since coming off the disabled list May 16. Pence also drove in a pair of runs and now has nine RBIs on the season.

C Buster Posey was given the day off Monday, making just the fifth time this season that he wasn’t in the Giants’ starting lineup. The break put Posey’s 12-game hitting streak on hold for a day. During the streak, he’s batting .360 (18-for-50) with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs.