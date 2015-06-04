San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Nori Aoki had two hits, raising his batting average to .314. But Aoki made two costly baserunning blunders in the 5-2 loss to the Pirates. Both miscues occurred with Aoki on second and 2B Joe Panik at first. In the third inning, Aoki inexplicably tried to steal third with two outs and got thrown out. Then in the eighth, with the Giants down 2-1 and no one out, Aoki strayed too far off the base and was doubled off on CF Angel Pagan’s liner to shortstop.

RHP Tim Hudson held the Pittsburgh Pirates to two runs over seven innings, but it was one more than the Giants scored for their veteran starter. The result: Hudson’s fifth loss of the season. The Giants have scored just 17 runs with Hudson on the mound during his 11 starts.

RHP Tim Lincecum saw an impressive streak of performances at home end in his last start. Now he hopes the same will happen to an ugly run of road outings. Lincecum has given up 11 runs on 18 hits over 13 2/3 innings in his last three road starts. The biggest problem: Control. He has walked at least three in all three starts, during which he has never seen the sixth inning. Lincecum has had success against Friday’s opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, going 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 14 outings -- one of which was a relief appearance last July in which he recorded his first career save.

RF Hunter Pence got the day off because of a sore left wrist. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said the injury was not serious, and the day off was more for rest than for the injury. Pence had started all 18 games since returning from a broken arm suffered in spring training.

SS Brandon Crawford didn’t start, with manager Bruce Bochy looking to remedy the shortstop’s sore calf. Crawford had started 49 of the club’s first 54 games and, despite any calf soreness, had been one of the Giants’ hitters of late. He smacked his eighth home run Tuesday, which tied him for the team lead, and he had hits in 16 of his last 18 games, batting .361. Bochy summoned Crawford from the bench late in the 5-2 loss and he grounded out twice, driving in a run.