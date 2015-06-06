San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik went 2-for-4 Friday night against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. The .311-hitting Panik, who had an 11-game streak earlier this season, is one of just four major leaguers with multiple streaks of 10 or more.

3B Casey McGehee was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in Friday. McGehee his .200 with two homers in 35 games for the Giants before being sent to Triple-A.

RHP Tim Lincecum went six innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday night, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking two. Lincecum surrendered a home run in the first to Ryan Howard (on a hanging change-up) and another in the sixth to Maikel Franco (on a high slider). He also gave up a run-scoring double to opposing pitcher Jerome Williams. “Other than that, it wasn’t too bad,” Lincecum said. “Just tried to battle, do my best and give my team a chance to win. They, on the other hand, gave me a chance to win.”

RF Justin Maxwell went 2-for-4 Friday night in Philadelphia with a two-run homer, a 433-foot blast off Phillies starter Jerome Williams. “When something like that happens, it kind of snaps you back in with the focus in the game,” Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum said. He made Maxwell well aware of that. “He didn’t tell me personally,” Maxwell said. “He just kept giving me hugs.”

C Buster Posey broke 4-for-28 slump by going 2-for-4 with the go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning of Friday’s 5-4 victory in Philadelphia. “Really I haven’t felt like I’ve been that far off,” he said, “so it was definitely nice to get a couple hits tonight and contribute.” It wasn’t that surprising, considering the ballpark. Posey is batting .400 with three homers in 13 career games at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s good for Buster,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “I know he’s been fighting himself a little bit at the plate. He’s been a little bit off. That’s good for him.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner, Saturday’s starter, took a no-decision in his last outing, last Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in five career starts against the Phillies, and allowed just one run in 15 innings of work over two starts against them last season.