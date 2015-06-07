San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik went 1-for-5 with a run scored in the Giants’ 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Over that stretch, he’s 16-for-44 (.364) with two homers, eight RBIs and eight runs.

RHP Jake Peavy (strained back) was scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on June 6, where he was expected to throw 70 pitches. Peavy went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. An MRI performed April 18 revealed an unresolved issue with his SI joint. Peavy resumed throwing off a mound May 2. He threw bullpen sessions May 13, May 14 and May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on May 22. He experienced back stiffness during a rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento on May 27, and he was told to take some time off. He played catch June 1, and he threw a bullpen session June 2.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After a nightmare April (0-2, 9.31 ERA), Vogelsong has found a groove, going 4-1 over his last six starts with a 1.67 ERA and .191 opponents’ batting average. However, Vogelsong has struggled on the road this season, posting a 6.21 ERA compared to a 2.25 mark at home. Vogelsong has faced the Phillies just once since 2006 when he allowed 11 hits and four runs (three earned) in three innings in a 2014 start.

RHP Matt Cain (sore right forearm) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on June 9, where he’ll throw 50 pitches. From there, he’ll continue to work up his pitch count before he joins the Giants. Cain went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 4. He made 25 throws from 60 feet April 28, then played catch again April 29. He played loss-toss from 90 feet May 4 and May 5. He threw a light bullpen session May 13 and a 30-pitch session of all fastballs on May 15. He threw bullpen sessions May 19, May 26, May 30 and June 1.

OF Hunter Pence missed his third straight game on Saturday as he recovers from tendinitis in his left wrist. Manager Bruce Bochy said Pence will “more than likely” sit out Sunday’s series finale but will be ready to return Tuesday when the team begins a three-game series in New York against the Mets. “Some extra time for him and he should be ready to go in New York,” Bochy said. “He’ll play the first game, if all goes well. That’s what the plan is.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner, Saturday’s starter, had an odd outing in the Giants’ 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Bumgarner was masterful through eight innings, improving to 7-2 by striking out a season-high 11 on 78 strikes in 98 pitches. But he allowed five runs on two home runs, one being a grand slam to OF Jeff Francoeur. Aside from that, he dominated. “It would have been tough to throw much better,” Bumgarner said. “And you find yourself giving up five runs. It just shows how this game is -- it’s a crazy game.”