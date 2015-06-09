San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Phil Bickford was selected with the 18th overall pick in Monday’s draft. He might not know RHP Tyler Beede, but he would be comforted to know he’s already on his career path. The Giants made Beede their No. 1 pick last season, four years after he’d been drafted out of high school in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn’t remain with the Jays, had a highly successful career at Vanderbilt and then joined the Giants’ organization, where he already has advanced one level in the minors. What’s the tie to Bickford? He also was a first-round pick of the Blue Jays out of high school two years ago, and also rejected their offer, eventually to be selected by the Giants. Bickford played last season at the College of Southern Nevada, a community college, after starting his collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton.

OF/1B Chris Shaw earned the distinction of being compared to 3B Pablo Sandoval when he was selected by the Giants with the 31st pick of Monday’s draft, a pick San Francisco received in compensation for losing their World Series hero in free agency. A comparison is fair on at least two other levels. Like Sandoval, Shaw throws right and has outstanding left-handed power, as he displayed both in the Cape Cod League last summer and during his junior season at Boston College. In fact, Shaw led the NCAA in home runs until he suffered a broken hamate bone during the 2015 season, the same bone Sandoval broke twice during his Giants career.