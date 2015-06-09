FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2015 / 4:18 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Phil Bickford was selected with the 18th overall pick in Monday’s draft. He might not know RHP Tyler Beede, but he would be comforted to know he’s already on his career path. The Giants made Beede their No. 1 pick last season, four years after he’d been drafted out of high school in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn’t remain with the Jays, had a highly successful career at Vanderbilt and then joined the Giants’ organization, where he already has advanced one level in the minors. What’s the tie to Bickford? He also was a first-round pick of the Blue Jays out of high school two years ago, and also rejected their offer, eventually to be selected by the Giants. Bickford played last season at the College of Southern Nevada, a community college, after starting his collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton.

OF/1B Chris Shaw earned the distinction of being compared to 3B Pablo Sandoval when he was selected by the Giants with the 31st pick of Monday’s draft, a pick San Francisco received in compensation for losing their World Series hero in free agency. A comparison is fair on at least two other levels. Like Sandoval, Shaw throws right and has outstanding left-handed power, as he displayed both in the Cape Cod League last summer and during his junior season at Boston College. In fact, Shaw led the NCAA in home runs until he suffered a broken hamate bone during the 2015 season, the same bone Sandoval broke twice during his Giants career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.