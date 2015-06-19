San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Marco Scutaro was signed to a contract that will last through the remainder of the season, the Giants announced Wednesday. The 39-year-old veteran underwent spinal fusion surgery in December. He was released in January and has yet to find another job, so the Giants matched the contract he originally signed as a goodwill gesture. Scutaro was placed on the disabled list, and he is not expected to suit up or play for San Francisco this season.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong has had a rough June. The starter is 0-3 with a 6.61 ERA over his first three starts of the month. Vogelsong is scheduled to make his fourth start of June on Thursday night in Seattle.

CF Angel Pagan took the blame for the big hit Wednesday, a gap triple by Mariners CF Austin Jackson in the sixth that he appeared to chase down but could not get a glove on. “I missed it,” he said of the hit that drove in the game’s first run. “I gave my best effort, and I missed it. No excuses. I should have caught it.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner flirted with a perfect game Wednesday night. After retiring the first 13 Seattle batters, he finally allowed an infield hit in the fifth and gave up two runs in the sixth to take his second consecutive loss, 2-0 to the Mariners. Bumgarner has allowed just three runs over 16 innings of his past two starts, but he is 0-2 because the Giants have failed to score a run for him.