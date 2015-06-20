San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston became the first Giants rookie to win at Dodger Stadium since LHP Madison Bumgarner did so on July 19, 2010. Heston also defeated the Dodgers in his first career start against them. A grand slam by C Buster Posey in the third inning put him at ease. “Anytime you’re scoring runs and you’re out there, it definitely helps you relax a little bit,” Heston said. “I was trying to throw as many strikes as possible and let the defense work. They made a lot of plays tonight.”

OF Jarrett Parker was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. Parker had one hit and struck out five times in nine at-bats.

OF Gregor Blanco was activated from the seven-day disabled list Friday. Blanco had missed nine games with concussion-like symptoms. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

C Buster Posey, who hit in all 10 games against Los Angeles this season, hammered a grand slam in the third inning off Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger in Friday night’s 9-5 victory by the Giants. It was the 10th home run this season for Posey and his third career grand slam. “I got a pitch that stayed up,” said Posey, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and also recorded his first stolen base of the season. “Really just trying to stay small there, especially with two strikes, and not trying to do too much. I feel like you can get in trouble thinking home run. It can get a little big.”