San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

INF Brandon Belt hit his ninth home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning against the Dodgers. Belt had managed just three hits in his past 31 at-bats entering Saturday’s game. Seven of Belt’s home runs are on the road.

RHP Tim Hudson delivered a solid outing for the Giants, allowing two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings on Saturday. Hudson (5-6), who won for only the second time in his career at Dodger Stadium, struck out three and walked two. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Dodgers CF Joc Pederson and 3B Justin Turner before finding a groove. “In the first inning, I left a couple of pitches out over the plate and they were able to put some good swings on them and get on the board to tie it up,” said Hudson, who is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts against Los Angeles this season. “Really, I made some pretty good adjustments with some off-speed (pitches), sort of mixing it up from that point on. Just trying to keep them off balance. They have a lot of pop in their lineup.”

OF Justin Maxwell put the Giants ahead for good with a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Saturday against the Dodgers. It was Maxwell’s sixth home run of the season. Maxwell replaced OF Nori Aoki, who sustained a lower leg contusion after being hit with a pitch by RHP Carlos Frias.

C Buster Posey has his 10-game hitting streak against the Dodgers end Saturday with an 0-for-2 performance. Posey, who entered the game hitting .421 (16-for-38) with three home runs and 10 RBIs against Los Angeles this year, still contributed to the win by driving in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.