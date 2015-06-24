San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Broadway returned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday with a photo album full of memories and a highlight reel full of confidence. The reliever pitched four games for the Giants in June, including his major league debut. Broadway demonstrated he belonged with the big boys, allowing only one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. He was sent back to the minors to make room on the active roster for RHP Jean Machi, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

LF Nori Aoki was diagnosed with a fractured lower right leg, and he will be placed on the disabled list. He is expected to miss six weeks.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong shut out the Mariners over 6 2/3 innings in his last start. It wasn’t the first scoreless effort of his up-and-down season. The veteran also tossed seven innings of shutout ball May 5 against Wednesday’s opponent, the Padres. Vogelsong is 5-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 11 career starts against San Diego.

RHP Jean Machi was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday before the Giants’ series opener against the Padres. Out since June 2 with a strained left groin, Machi returned to the club ready for immediate activity out of the bullpen. He demonstrated that in four rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento, where he pitched a total of five scoreless innings, allowing three hits. He did not get into Tuesday’s game.

RHP Sergio Romo had to be removed from the Giants’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres in the ninth inning Tuesday after spraining his left ankle while making a pitch. Romo was able to stay in the game for one batter after sustaining the injury. However, with a left-handed hitter coming up and the veteran reliever hobbling a bit, manager Bruce Bochy decided to pull Romo. The injury is not considered serious, although Romo will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

LHP Madison Bumgarner struck out a career-best 14 batters Tuesday in the Giants’ 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Padres. The 14 strikeouts matched the franchise’s West Coast record for a left-hander, a feat accomplished previously by just Atlee Hammaker. The double-digit strikeout effort was the 22nd of Bumgarner’s career. He became the first pitcher since RHP Mark Prior in 2004 to record at least 14 strikeouts, walk no more than one and receive a no-decision.