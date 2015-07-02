San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik, who went 2-for-5 to raise his batting average to .314, has become a building block for the Giants. The Giants’ first-round pick in 2011 out of St. John‘s, Panik, 24, is a converted shortstop whose arm plays better at second base. He is a fundamentally sound player, defensively and offensively, where he puts the ball in play and finds the gaps for extra-base hits. After hitting just one homer as a rookie last season, Panik has six this year, and his OPS has gone up from .711 to .840. He has already doubled his doubles total (from 10 to 20) and is a player to watch as continues to improve.

RHP Chris Heston earned a no-decision on Wednesday against the Marlins, pitching six innings and allowing three runs. Heston was in line for a win -- which would have made him 9-5 -- until Justin Bour got a walk-off homer in the ninth off the Giants’ bullpen. A native of Palm Bay, Fla., Heston had never previously faced the Marlins. He has pitched very well since taking the roster spot of injured pitcher Matt Cain. The Giants are 10-6 in Heston’s starts, winning seven of the past 10.

The Giants on Thursday will start RHP Matt Cain (elbow and ankle surgery), who has not pitched since July 9, 2014.

RHP Matt Cain, once the ace of the Giants’ staff, makes his 2015 debut on Thursday against the Marlins. Cain had elbow and ankle surgery last year, when he was limited to 15 starts and produced just a 2-7 record and a 4.18 ERA. If he is healthy, Cain commands his fastball on either side of the plate, ranging from 89 to 93 mph. He has solid off-speed stuff, which keeps batters from sitting on his fastball.

RHP Tim Lincecum, who will be placed on the disabled list on Thursday due to a forearm injury, is no longer the pitcher he once was -- and that’s not a good thing. Lincecum was brilliant his first five years, when he was 28 games over .500, always had an ERA of 4.00 or less and always had a WHIP of under 1.300. Since then however, Lincecum is three games under .500, has always had an ERA over 4.00 and a WHIP over 1.300. Lincecum, 31, is 7-4 this season with a 4.13 ERA and a 1.480 WHIP. If it holds, his WHIP would be a career high.