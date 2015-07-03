San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston, who got a no-decision on Wednesday, was a teammate of Marlins 2B Dee Gordon at Seminole Community College. Both are natives of Florida, and Heston had 20 friends from his hometown of Palm Bay -- which is 170 miles north of Marlins Park -- in the stadium for Wednesday’s game.

RHP Jake Peavy, who hasn’t pitched since April 18 due to a back strain, comes off the disabled list on Friday at Washington. Peavy, 34, is just 0-2 this season with a horrible 9.39 ERA. This from a pitcher who has a career record of 139-113. But it’s fair to wonder how much Peavy has left -- he is just 7-15 since the start of last season.

RHP Matt Cain came off the disabled list and made his 2015 debut against the Marlins, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Tim Lincecum went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday due to a bruised right forearm. Lincecum, 31, is 7-4 this season with a 4.13 ERA and a career-high 1.480 WHIP.

C Buster Posey, who took a foul tip off his mask on Wednesday and left the game, started at 1B and had no issues on defense. Offensively, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI, including his 13th homer of the season. Posey has an eight-game hit streak and is batting .448 during that span.