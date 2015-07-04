San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Broadway, 28, who had a 3.68 ERA in six games, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

LHP Josh Osich was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and made his Major League debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning despite two walks in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. “He just missed with some pitches,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He kept his poise. I thought he’d be a little nervous tonight, but I thought he looked good. It was a pretty good debut for him.”

OF Ryan Lollis was called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Lollis, 28, was hitting .345 with a homer and 11 RBIs for the River Cats and will be making his Major League debut.

RHP Tim Hudson was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to June 27th) with a right shoulder strain. In his last start, Hudson (5-7, 4.68 ERA) allowed five runs on ten hits over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to the Rockies. “He’ll be fine,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He just needs a break.”

RHP Jake Peavy was activated Friday and made his first start since April 17 after missing over two months with a back strain. He didn’t show any rust, allowing two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. He led 1-0 until Clint Robinson’s two-run homer in the seventh. “What a great job he did,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Hard to pitch better than he did. Just one mistake there. He was hitting his spots, mixing it up. Terrific job.”

INF Travis Ishikawa, whose game-ending home run in Game 5 of the NLCS last October sent the Giants into the World Series, was designated for assignment. He appeared in six games this season, and was 0-for-5.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (8-4, 2.99) looks to extend his streak of solid starts when he faces the Washington Nationals on Saturday. Bumgarner has allowed two runs or less in each of his last four starts and pitched into the eighth inning each time. However the Giants have lost three of those games, twice being shut out.