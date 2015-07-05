FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 6, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Ryan Lollis, called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, made his Major League debut in Saturday”s 9-3 loss to the Washington Nationals. The 28-year-old Lollis went 0-for-4 against three Washington pitchers.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (6-6, 4.19 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale in Washington. He is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA in nine career appearances against the Nationals. In his last start, Vogelsong allowed four runs in six innings in a 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

CF Gregor Blanco extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the Nationals. Blanco is batting .462 (18-for-39) during the streak.

LHP Madison Bumgarner was hit hard early in Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the Nationals. He allowed four hits, including two home runs, to the first four Washington hitters. Bumgarner (8-5) left after five-plus innings, having given up a season high six runs on eight hits. “He just got ambushed,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
