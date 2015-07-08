San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Ryan Lollis was demoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday to make room on the active roster for RF Hunter Pence. During a four-day stint with the big club, Lollis went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Saturday against the Nationals. Lollis was hitting .353 for Sacramento at the time of his promotion last Friday.

RHP Jake Peavy is winless this season, but he is getting closer. The veteran returned from the disabled list Friday with his best outing of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals. That lowered Peavy’s season ERA to a still-unsightly 6.43. He has had his fair share of success against Wednesday’s opponent, the Mets, going 6-3 against them in his career with a 3.45 ERA in 12 starts.

OF Gregor Blanco batted leadoff for the Giants in their 3-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday night, and manager Bruce Bochy said he should get used to it. Bochy said regular leadoff man CF Angel Pagan isn’t his usual self because of a sore knee, which has led to the decision to move Blanco atop the order. Blanco had three hits Tuesday, including a leadoff single in a two-run third inning that gave the Giants a lead for good.

RHP Matt Cain has accomplished a lot of special feats in his Giants career. That said, he was willing to put his first win of the 2015 season right up there with pretty much anything after a 3-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday. Cain hadn’t won in almost exactly a year, dating back to July 9, 2014, against the Athletics. Since then, he underwent right elbow surgery and then missed the Giants’ first 79 games of this season because of a strained flexor tendon in the same arm.

RF Hunter Pence was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, and he starred on offense and defense in the Giants’ 3-0 win over the Mets.