San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Josh Osich struck out the only batter he faced, Arizona 3B Jake Lamb, with runners on second and third and one out in the seventh inning, preserving a 5-5 tie. Osich has faced 19 batters since being purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on July 3 and none has gotten a hit. He has four strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings over seven appearances.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and after another rehab appearance over the weekend is expected to join the Giants during the series in San Diego next Monday-Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said. Affeldt did not give up a hit but hit a batter in his 13 pitches. “Hit a batter, but a good inning for him, good stuff, good reports,” Bochy said. “He’ll probably join in Game 2 or 3 down in San Diego.” Affeldt, who has been on the disabled list June 26 with a shoulder strain, is 0-2 with a 5.96 ERA in 33 appearances this season, giving up five homers in 22 2/3 innings.

RHP Tim Hudson is to be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the starting rotation Monday for the first game of a three-game series in San Diego. “It is good to have him back,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s part of this rotation. Not that they all aren‘t, but he was doing a pretty nice job and it’s good to have him back in there.” Hudson, who has been on the disabled list since July 2 with a right shoulder strain, is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 starts.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who has made 19 appearances (16 starts) this season, got a victory in his first relief role since April with two scoreless innings Friday. He will remain in the bullpen now that with RHP Tom Hudson and RHP Jake Peavy are back in the rotation. “He’ll be used similar to how we used Petit,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He can go long, give us multiple innings. But I can use him in the sixth and seventh inning.” Vogelsong is 6-0 with a 4.00 ERA as a starter and had given up 14 hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings in relief before his victory Friday. “He (Vogelsong) has to be patient and try to learn from his last experience (in the bullpen) and get that out of his head and be ready to go any time,” Bochy said.

RHP Matt Cain was not particularly sharp, giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings in his third start of the season after missing three months because of a flexor tendon strain. “It was a little bit hit-and-miss,” Cain said. “I made some good pitches and I made some bad mistakes.” Cain gave up three doubles, a triple and a home run, although he did not walk a batter. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA. “I don’t really want to give myself that leeway, but it kind of is the first month for me,” Cain said. “I can’t think about it that way.”

SS Brandon Crawford had three hits, scored the winning run, and threw two runners out at third base in the 6-5, 12-inning victory Friday, what Giants manager Bruce Bochy called an “unbelievable” game. “Crawford put on a show,” Bochy said. “What a beautiful game he had. It was fun to watch.” Crawford, who also stretched a single into a hustle-double in the 10th inning, is hitting .267 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs.