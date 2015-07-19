San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Andrew Susac suffered a sprained right thumb while sliding into third base on a triple in the fourth inning and left the game. “When you aren’t fast, you probably shouldn’t try to be fast,” Susac said. While X-rays were negative, Susac is to get an MRI today. “We’ll re-evaluate it tomorrow,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think it is going to be a little while, a week to 10 days, in that area.”

C Hector Sanchez appears almost certain to be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, manager Bruce Bochy indicated, after C Andrew Susac suffered a sprained right thumb on Saturday. “If there is a move, it will be Hector Sanchez,” Bochy said. “We’ll have him ready.” Sanchez was 2-for-3 with two singles on Saturday before being removed for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning. “More that likely that will happen, to cover ourselves,” Bochy said.

OF Nori Aoki had a bone scan in Phoenix on Saturday that showed his fractured right fibula is 80 percent healed, manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday. “So he’s doing well,” Bochy said. “I think that’s good news.” Aoki will take some swings, run and take fly balls, Bochy said, and it appears to be about two weeks before Aoki returns to the active roster. Aoki, who is hitting .317 with two homers and nine stolen bases, has been on the disabled list since June 24. Bochy said Aoki could play three rehab games before being activated.

RHP Jake Peavy won his first game since Sept. 16, 2014, when he gave up four runs while being staked to a 7-1 lead in an 8-4 victory at Arizona on Saturday night. Peavy gave up eight hits, including two homers, and struck out four while walking one in 6 1/3 innings. “We got through it,” Peavy said. “We got to get it rolling downhill. It is nice to get that (first victory) behind you.” Peavy’s last three victories are against the Diamondbacks after beating them Sept. 11 and Sept. 16 last season. Peavy also singled to start a four-run third inning, his first hit in 29 at-bats with the Giants. He turned at first as if to stretch his hit down the right field line into a double before scrambling back to first base. “We had a good laugh,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “You normally don’t see me laugh much during the game. I enjoyed watching the old man change his mind. He went scurrying back like a cat. He was clawing the dirt.”

C Buster Posey is hitting .438 in his last 17 games after going 3-for-4 with three singles and four RBIs on Saturday night. Posey has 28 hits in his last 64 at-bats with 22 RBIs. “Just trying to keep it simple and get a good pitch to hit,” Posey said. “I know when you are going good, you are staying in the middle of the field and not trying to do too much. Sometimes you’ll get a little bit more, but for the most part keep it simple.” Posey, who caught 204 pitches in a 12-inning game, started at first base Saturday but was forced behind the plate when C Andrew Susac left the game in the fourth inning with a sprained wrist. “I was hoping to give him a day off behind the plate,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.