San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
July 22, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Joe Panik continues to solidify himself as one of the game’s top players at his position -- despite his young age. Panik recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to four games.

OF Nori Aoki (fibula) went through baserunning drills before the game on Monday and the reports were encouraging. Aoki, who went on the DL on June 21, could return by this weekend against the Oakland A‘s.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and he could be activated this week. He has been out since June 26 due to a strained left shoulder.

RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the DL and made Monday’s start against the Padres. Hudson went on the DL on June 27 with a right shoulder strain. With Tim Lincecum (forearm, hips) not close to returning, it was a key for the Giants to get Hudson back.

RHP Jean Machi was designated for assignment on Monday. Machi had struggled with his control throughout the season and exited with a 1-0 record and 5.14 ERA. ”More than anything, (his issues) were just a command issue at times,‘’ manager Bruce Bochy said. “It doesn’t matter if the velocity is there, if you don’t have sharp command you’re probably going to give up some hits. What happens in our game, when things don’t go well, I think your confidence gets shaken.”

C Buster Posey has hit in seven straight games, a stint which has seen him go 30-for-72, a .417 clip that includes eight extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. In 37 career games at Petco Park, Posey has hit .336.

C Buster Posey wasn’t in the lineup for the second consecutive game, reportedly because of a tight hamstring. He is expected to start Wednesday.

