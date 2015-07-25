San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP George Kontos had his streak of having stranded his last 26 inherited runners end Friday night against the Oakland Athletics. Kontos took over for RHP Jake Peavy with a runner on first and no one out in the seventh inning. A wild pitch and consecutive singles combined to produce the run. The failure to strand an inherited runner was Kontos’ first of the season.

LF Nori Aoki (broken right leg) returned to the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday in hopes of convincing Giants manager Bruce Bochy that he was ready to be reinstated from the disabled list. He failed. Bochy instructed Aoki to return to Triple-A for at least two more injury-rehab games this weekend, after which he will be re-evaluated. Aoki went just 1-for-6 in two games for the Giants’ affiliate in Sacramento earlier in the week.

RHP Jake Peavy pitched into the seventh inning for the fourth consecutive time since returning from the disabled list Friday night in the Giants’ 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Peavy was supported by a 17-hit attack, the most hits the Giants have recorded against their cross-bay rivals in 12 years. The veteran had totaled just 7 2/3 innings of work in his first two starts of the season before taking 2 1/2 months off to deal with a sore back. Friday’s win was his second in a row after an 0-4 start.

RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm and degenerative hips) is likely to pitch again for the Giants this season, manager Bruce Bochy told the media before Friday’s 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Lincecum hasn’t pitched since getting hit by a line drive on the right forearm on June 27. During his stint on the disabled list, he was diagnosed with having degenerative hips that might someday require surgery. Bochy indicated Friday that surgery will not happen during the 2015 season, opening the door for Lincecum possibly to return to the active roster.

RF Hunter Pence recorded the 15th four-hit game of his career in Friday’s 9-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Pence contributed two doubles and two singles to a 17-hit attack, the most hits the Giants have had in a game against their cross-bay rival in 12 years. The four-hit outing was Pence’s first of the season. He’d last accomplished the feat Aug. 31 of last season against the Milwaukee Brewers.

LHP Madison Bumgarner hasn’t fared particularly well in his matchups with the Giants’ cross-bay rival, the Oakland Athletics. Bumgarner is scheduled to make his fourth start against the A’s on Saturday, having gone just 1-2 in his first three efforts. In fact, the A’s have beat him up pretty good, tagging him for 14 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings, a 6.41 ERA. Bumgarner has a losing record overall in interleague play, with a 5-6 record and 4.11 ERA in 13 starts.