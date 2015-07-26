San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik doubled and scored the eventual difference-making run in the Giants’ 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Panik went 2-for-4, accounting for one-third of the club’s six hits. He’s hitting .377 (20-for-53) with 13 runs in his past 13 games.

RHP Santiago Casilla overcame a walk and a single to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record a save Saturday vs. the Oakland Athletics. The save was Casilla’s 25th of the season, matching a career high. He had to retire SS Marcus Semien with the potential tying run on second base in order to finish off LHP Madison Bumgarner’s win.

RHP Tim Hudson has a couple of personal agendas Sunday when he pitches the finale of a three-game series against the team that drafted him originally, the Oakland Athletics. Hudson was rusty in his first outing since a stint on the disabled list, lasting only four innings against the San Diego Padres on Monday. He uncharacteristically walked four batters, which combined with five hits to produce three San Diego runs. Hudson had a similar outing when he faced the A’s last season, giving up three walks in 5 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss.

RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised right forearm and degenerative hips) threw off flat ground before Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics and was deemed ready for a bullpen session next week. Manager Bruce Bochy watched the session and reiterated what he stated Friday: Lincecum will pitch again this season.

LHP Madison Bumgarner became the first pitcher to hit a home run against the Oakland Athletics since 1972 when he blasted a solo shot off RHP Chris Bassitt in the third inning of a 2-1 win. The home run was Bumgarner’s third of the season and the ninth of his career. Bumgarner allowed only one run in seven innings on the mound en route to his 11th win.