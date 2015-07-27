San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Nori Aoki (broken right leg) completed a four-game, injury-rehab stint at Triple-A on Saturday and was told to report to San Francisco, where he is scheduled to be reinstated from the disabled list Monday. Aoki went just 3-for-13 for the Giants’ affiliate in Sacramento, but two of those hits came in his final game Saturday. He also demonstrated his health by playing a total of 26 innings in the field over the four-game stretch.

RHP Chris Heston has never faced the Milwaukee Brewers, against whom he will open a three-game home series Monday night. The Brewers might not realize they’re up against a rookie when that head-to-head unfolds. Heston has been pitching like one of the best right-handers in the game the past two months, having gone 5-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last eight starts. He hasn’t given up more than three runs in a game since June 2.

3B Matt Duffy drove in three runs with a home run and a single in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. The home run was his ninth of the season. Duffy has now hit safely in 11 of the Giants’ last 12 games, a stretch during which he’s batting .389 (21-for-54).

RHP Santiago Casilla made it exciting for the second day in a row, but he nonetheless recorded his 26th save in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. The 26 saves are a career best, surpassing the 25 he had in 2012. Casilla gave up a walk and a hit to Oakland’s first two batters in the ninth Sunday, but then retired two batters sandwiching an aborted stolen base attempt.

RHP Tim Hudson became the 15th active pitcher to record a win over all 30 major league teams Sunday when he beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Hudson was facing the A’s for just the third time in his 17-year career. He was drafted by the A’s in 1997 and pitched his first six big-league seasons for them before joining the Atlanta Braves. Hudson’s victory also was his first since turning 40 years old on July 14.