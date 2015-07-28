San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Nori Aoki (broken right leg) went 0-for-3 in his return to the Giants lineup Monday night. With his club playing well in Aoki’s absence, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he didn’t want to rock the boat in his left fielder’s return. So instead of returning him to the leadoff spot he had occupied before getting hurt, Bochy batted Aoki eighth and said he plans to keep him there for the time being.

RHP Chris Heston improved his ERA to 3.14 with seven innings of two-run ball in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 3.14 ERA is the fourth best in Giants history for rookies through their first 20 starts. RHP Bill Laskey set the record of 2.57 in 1982. Heston built upon his league lead in double plays induced Monday, getting three more. He’s now gotten 22 this season.

RHP Matt Cain hopes to build upon his best start of the season when he gets the ball Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. It will be a test. Cain is just 3-7 with a 4.81 ERA in his career against the Brewers in 11 career starts. He’s been particularly roughed up the last two times he’s faced Milwaukee, having given up nine runs in 13 innings in a pair of losses. Cain is coming off a six-inning, one-run, six-strikeout effort against the San Diego Padres.

INF Joaquin Arias was designated for assignment Monday to create a spot on the active roster for the return of LF Nori Aoki from the disabled list. Arias was hitting just .207 in 40 games, during which he was used almost exclusively as a pinch-hitter. He had only 58 at-bats in those 40 games.

SS Brandon Crawford took over the Giants’ team lead in home runs when he hit his 15th in Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Crawford had been tied with C Buster Posey before connecting on what was measured as a 424-foot bomb to right-center field in the fourth inning. The homer came on a 3-0 pitch, a count on which Crawford insisted he’d had precious little success in his career.