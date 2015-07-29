San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (sore back) will be given a three-day vacation, Giants manager Bruce Bochy disclosed after Tuesday’s loss to the Brewers. Panik was held out of Tuesday’s game with what is considered a minor injury, and, according to Bochy, he won’t play in the series finale Wednesday, either. The Giants then have Thursday off. Panik is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday in Texas.

RHP Jake Peavy watched fellow veteran RHP Matt Cain flounder a bit Tuesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Brewers. Peavy hopes he won’t do the same in Wednesday’s series finale. With LHP Madison Bumgarner and RHP Chris Heston solid in the top two spots on the Giants’ staff, manager Bruce Bochy has 62 games to figure out which other two guys would be in his playoff rotation. Peavy, just 2-4 so far with a 4.86 ERA, surely hasn’t locked up a spot yet. In 12 career starts against the Brewers, he is 4-4 with a 2.44 ERA.

OF Gregor Blanco came through off the bench for the second consecutive game Tuesday in the Giants’ 5-2 loss to the Brewers. Replaced in the starting lineup by LF Nori Aoki, who returned from a broken leg Monday, Blanco got his second consecutive pinch hit in the sixth inning Tuesday. He was rewarded with playing time in left field to finish the game, and he came through again with a single in the eighth inning. The pinch hit was his seventh of the season.

RHP Matt Cain didn’t just give up eight hits Tuesday in the Giants’ 5-2 loss to Milwaukee. He gave up eight loud hits. The Brewers roughed up Cain for three doubles and a triple in six innings, during which they put up four of their five runs. Cain fell to 2-2 with the loss and saw his ERA rise to 4.50.