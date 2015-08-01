San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Leake was traded to the Giants shortly after midnight Friday. Leake, a first-round draft choice of Cincinnati in 2010, is 9-5 this season with a 3.56 ERA in 21 starts. He was one of just 10 players in Reds franchise history to appear in the major leagues without a minor league appearance when he debuted in 2010. “That’s a tough loss,” said manager Bryan Price. “He was a career Red.” In 168 appearances for Cincinnati, Leake went 62-47 with a 3.87 ERA.

OF Nori Aoki was the lone San Francisco player with two hits Friday. It was the 26th multi-hit game for him this year and the first in which he’s had at least two hits and an RBI in over a month (June 6 vs. Philadelphia).

RHP Tim Hudson was put on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder. This is the second time this year Hudson has gone on the DL. Hudson had lost his rotation spot to Mike Leake but still plans to help wherever he can. “Any time you’re not particularly helping the team out, you try to help in other ways,” Hudson said. “You can be helpful to a ball club, whether it be team chemistry or in the locker room or in the dugout working with other pitchers. I wish I would have been pitching better and going out there and giving us a better chance to win, but it hasn’t been the case.”

LHP Madison Bumgarner matched his season high by allowing six earned runs Friday night. Bumgarner now has a 4.50 ERA in his road starts this season. He was pleased with the way he bounced back after getting touched for all six runs in the first two innings. “I found a way to get them out,” he said. “I made some good pitches, and they hit some good pitches I thought. They went with a different game plan. I was able to adjust as the game went on for us.”