San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Leake will have C Buster Posey behind the plate for his San Francisco debut Sunday.

1B Brandon Belt has struggled vs. left-handed starters this season, batting just .217. That didn’t keep him from ending Cole Hamels’ 35-inning no-hit run Sunday night with a solo home run to lead off the third inning and then added another one off left-hander Sam Freeman in the 11th inning. They were his first homers against a left-handed pitcher since April 23. Despite his overall woes vs. LHP this season, Belt is now 10 for his last 22 vs. left-handed pitchers. The two-homer game Saturday was the second of his career. The first came in 2011.

LHP Tim Lincecum, who has been on the DL since July 2 with a right shoulder contusion, hasn’t given up on playing this season.

C Buster Posey didn’t mind facing Texas starter Cole Hamels. Posey homered off Hamels in the seventh inning and went 2-for-3 against the new Texas ace. For his career Posey is now a .481 hitter against Hamels (13 for 27). The lone time Hamels retired him Saturday required a leaping grab by Texas center fielder Delino DeShields in the second inning.