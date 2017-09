2B Kelby Tomlinson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento, and he took the roster spot of injured 2B Joe Panik. Tomlinson batted .321 in 97 games split between Sacramento and Double-A Richmond.

2B Joe Panik was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to lower back inflammation.

CF Angel Pagan (sore right knee and inflamed left knee) was scratched from the lineup. Manager Bruce Bochy said he would rest Pagan until the Giants face a left-handed starter.