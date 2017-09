2B Joe Panik underwent an MRI exam that confirmed back inflammation but showed nothing more serious. He was placed on the disabled list Monday.

INF Joaquin Arias, designated for assignment by the Giants on July 27, was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. Arias hit .207 in 40 games this year for San Francisco, during which he was used almost exclusively as a pinch hitter. He had only 58 at-bats.