San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Kelby Tomlinson, making his first major league start, drove in two runs with a two-out single in the second inning and drove in another with a single in the fourth. That gave him a 3-for-3 start to his career, because he had singled as a pinch hitter on Monday in extra innings. Tomlinson finished 2-for-4. The San Francisco record for consecutive hits to start a career is four by Hall of Famer Willie McCovey in 1959.

2B Joe Panik, put on the disabled list Monday because of back issues, underwent an MRI that confirmed inflammation, but showed nothing more serious. The belief is he can be ready to come off the DL when eligible after two weeks of rest and rehab. Panik was hitting .307 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 97 games.

RHP Chris Heston, who leads all major league rookies in victories with his 11-5 record, will face the Cubs for the first time on Thursday as the Giants opener a four-game series in Chicago. He has won his past five decisions, but lasted just 4 2/3 innings in 95 degree heat on Saturday at Texas while getting a no-decision. Heston, who pitched a no-hitter against the Mets in New York on June 9, has a 3.24 ERA and the Giants are 8-2 in his road starts.

CF Angel Pagan (sore knees) was a late scratch Aug. 3, though he appeared as a pinch hitter, and he didn’t play Aug. 4 or Aug. 5.

C Buster Posey singled in his first three at-bats Wednesday and finished 3-for-5 while extending his road hitting streak to 17 games. He is batting .394 (26-for-66) during the streak.

LHP Madison Bumgarner beat the Braves for the fifth straight time Wednesday night, allowing one run on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine and walking none. He had gone 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run in Atlanta until the streak was broken in the seventh inning. He has a 2.09 ERA in his past six starts against the Braves and is 4-1 at Turner Field, including a clinching victory in the 2010 Division Series.