San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Kelby Tomlinson drove in three runs in the Giants’ 6-1 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday, two nights after making his major league debut. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the only other second basemen with at least three RBIs in either their first or second game was Rogers Hornsby and Jeff Kent.

RHP Mike Leake (9-6, 3.52 ERA) will miss Friday’s scheduled start with a hamstring strain.

RHP Chris Heston worked four innings and pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth after allowing five runs on five hits while walking two and striking out three. “I actually felt really good in the bullpen,” Heston said. “Just the first couple of innings I just had trouble finding the strike zone with both the breaking ball and the fastball. Saw a lot of hitter’s counts and that’s going to make it tough on anybody.”

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-7, 4.16 ERA) returns to the starting rotation at least temporarily as he fills in for ailing Mike Leake (hamstring strain) on Friday. His last appearance came Aug. 3 at Atlanta with a blown save in the Giants’ 9-8 loss in12 innings. Vogelsong moved to the bullpen after the All-Star break following the return of Tim Hudson from the disabled list. He’s allowed 11 runs (seven earned) in 11 2/3 innings of relief, covering eight appearances. He’s 5-6 with a 5.68 ERA lifetime against the Cubs.

C Buster Posey was given Thursday off by manager Bruce Bochy but appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, and flying out. He’s expected back in the lineup for the three weekend games against the Cubs. Posey is one home run away from 100 for his career and would be the 17th catcher in major league history with 100 homers in his first seven seasons. Posey went 3-for-5 on Wednesday at Atlanta and was batting .448 with two homers and 18 RBIs in his last 19 games. His .332 average trails only Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (.339) in the NL batting race.

SS Brandon Crawford went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. His team-leading 19th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning -- helped bring the Giants to within one run at 5-4. He’s batting .286 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in his last 14 games. His 69 RBIs ties a career-high set last year.