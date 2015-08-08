San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LHP Josh Osich was called up Friday from Triple-A Sacramento after RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Osich is 1-0 in nine appearances with the Giants between July 3-21. He entered in the seventh inning on Friday worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring retroactive to Aug. 3.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-8) made his first Giants start since July 11 and allowed three runs on six hits while walking one in four-plus innings of work. “I really thought he threw well,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had good stuff, he threw a lot of pitches that could have gone either way. He was right there.” He fell to 6-6 all-time against Chicago.

RHP Matt Cain (2-2, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season in Saturday’s third game of the series. The three-time All-Star missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. He did not factor in a decision last Monday in Atlanta as the Giants last 9-8 in 12 innings after leading 6-0 earlier. He is 6-2 all-time against the Cubs, including 1-1 in seven starts at Wrigley Field.

C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with double and a run and has now hit safely in 29 of his last 33 games. Posey has a .421 average during that stretch. He’s also now a career .358 hitter in 16 games at Wrigley Field.

SS Brandon Crawford was 1-for-4 and tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second. That set a career-high of 70 RBIs for the season. Crawford is holding at a career-high 19 homers, as many as he’s hit in two previous seasons combined.