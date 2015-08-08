FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 8, 2015 / 11:58 PM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Josh Osich was called up Friday from Triple-A Sacramento after RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Osich is 1-0 in nine appearances with the Giants between July 3-21. He entered in the seventh inning on Friday worked two innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.

RHP Mike Leake was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring retroactive to Aug. 3.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (7-8) made his first Giants start since July 11 and allowed three runs on six hits while walking one in four-plus innings of work. “I really thought he threw well,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He had good stuff, he threw a lot of pitches that could have gone either way. He was right there.” He fell to 6-6 all-time against Chicago.

RHP Matt Cain (2-2, 4.91 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season in Saturday’s third game of the series. The three-time All-Star missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a flexor tendon strain in his right arm. He did not factor in a decision last Monday in Atlanta as the Giants last 9-8 in 12 innings after leading 6-0 earlier. He is 6-2 all-time against the Cubs, including 1-1 in seven starts at Wrigley Field.

C Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with double and a run and has now hit safely in 29 of his last 33 games. Posey has a .421 average during that stretch. He’s also now a career .358 hitter in 16 games at Wrigley Field.

SS Brandon Crawford was 1-for-4 and tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the second. That set a career-high of 70 RBIs for the season. Crawford is holding at a career-high 19 homers, as many as he’s hit in two previous seasons combined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.