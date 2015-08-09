FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Brandon Belt was 1-for-4 with a home run, run scored and two RBIs. He gave the Giants their first lead in the series with a two-run homer in the second inning. Belt has just two hits in his last 21 at-bats.

RHP Jake Peavy (2-4, 3.77 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season after missing all of May and June with lower back and hip discomfort. He came off the disabled list on July 3 and has started six games since, going 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA while working at least six innings in each start. Peavy is 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 career starts against the Cubs.

RHP Matt Cain (2-3) gave up five runs on six hits and five walks in four-plus innings. He struck out two and departed after allowing two baserunners to start the fifth. “Matty worked hard today,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Pitch count got up there. He was in the stretch every inning and couldn’t get a 1-2-3 inning, and that caught up with him.”

C Buster Posey was 1-for-4 and has hits in 30 of his last 34 games, with a .415 average. He’s a .351 batter in 17 games at Wrigley Field. Posey remains one home run away from reaching 100.

SS Brandon Crawford was 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI. He has driven in a run in all three games of the series (four total) and posted his 27th multi-hit game of the year.

