San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik (lower back) is also in Arizona rehabbing his injury with Giants physical therapist Tony Reale. Panik was enjoying a breakout season, batting .309-7-35 in 97 games when he went on the 15-day DL August 3. In his absence, San Francisco has a 7-8 record, illustrating how important Panik has become to the team.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong dominated for six innings Tuesday night to give San Francisco a win it had to have. Vogelsong allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts, retiring 16 of the last 17 hitters. After a 30-pitch first inning, Vogelsong efficiently carved up St. Louis, putting his fastball anywhere he wanted to while mixing in just enough curves and cutters to keep it off-balance.

RHP Matt Cain will get the call Wednesday night when San Francisco wraps up its three-game series in St. Louis. Cain is coming off a no-decision Friday night, when he was hit for five runs off six hits in 4 2/3 innings of the Giants’ 8-5 win over Washington. In his career against the Cardinals, Cain has been belted around to the tune of a 2-5 record and 6.63 ERA in 10 starts.

RHP Tim Lincecum (hips/right forearm) is on a rehab assignment in Arizona and is scheduled to face hitters in either live batting practice or a simulated game this week. Lincecum is 7-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts, but has lasted barely five innings per start and has issued 38 walks in 76 1/3 innings.

RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) didn't start Tuesday night after injuring himself on a swing in the ninth inning against Trevor Rosenthal and might end up on the DL for the third time this year. Pence has been bothered by injuries all year, missing 37 games to start the year after fracturing his left forearm in spring training and then missing 30 more in June and early July with left wrist tendinitis. He's hitting .275 with nine homers and 40 RBI in 52 games.