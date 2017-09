OF Nori Aoki (concussion) was activated from the seven-day disabled list Thursday. He spent three days in Arizona with Giants physical therapist Tony Reale. Aoki has enjoyed a fine season, batting .302 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 80 games while chipping in a team-high 12 steals.

OF Marlon Byrd is headed to the Giants after a trade with the Reds on Thursday, helping fill San Francisco’s injury-ravaged outfield.