San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Leake (0-1, 2.84 ERA) from the 15-day disabled list Saturday afternoon and start him against Pittsburgh in the third game of the four-game series. Leake went on the disabled list Aug. 3 with a strained left hamstring after making only one start for the Giants following his acquisition from Cincinnati.

RHP Chris Heston was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a surprise move to open a spot on the roster for Byrd. The Giants want to rest Heston, a rookie who has pitched 145 2/3 innings while going 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA in 24 starts. He also threw a no-hitter against the Mets on June 9 at New York. Heston is expected to be recalled Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 players from 25.

OF Marlon Byrd reported to the team on Friday, a day after being acquired from Cincinnati in a trade and started in right field, batting fifth. He went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run to lift the Giants to a 6-4 win at Pittsburgh after going 5-for-33 in his last 10 games with the Reds. Manager Bruce Bochy has decided to play Byrd in right field and keep LF Nori Aoki in left while RF Hunter Pence recovers from a strained left oblique that landed him on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 18.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong will remain in the rotation, at least until Heston returns, and start Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Vogelsong was expected to move to the bullpen when Leake was activated. Vogelsong has made 19 starts and eight relief appearances this season and moved back into the rotation when Leake was injured, going 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three starts.

LHP Madison Bumgarner improved to 15-6 on Friday night, tying Chicago Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta for the National League lead in wins, as he allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings to win his fourth consecutive start. Bumgarner also hit a two-run home run off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke, giving him five this season. That is the most in a season by a major league pitcher since Carlos Zambrano had six in 2006 for the Chicago Cubs.