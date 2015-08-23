San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Ryan Lollis was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to open a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Mike Leake. Lollis, 28, went 2-for-12 (.167) with a stolen base in his first five major league games.

2B Kelby Tomlinson’s eight-game hitting streak ended when he lined out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. The right-handed hitting Tomlinson got the day off in favor of INF Ehire Adrianza against Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole.

RHP Mike Leake was activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday and started at Pittsburgh. Leake allowed only one run and one hit --- a solo home run by Pittsburgh SS Jung Ho Kang in the fifth inning --- in six innings but did not factor the decision. Leake struck out six and walked one.

RHP Erik Cordier, the relief pitcher Miami brought up from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday when RHP David Phelps (right forearm stress fracture) was put on the disabled list, can reach 100 mph with his fastball. Still, Cordier, 29, is not a highly regarded prospect and has a 4.04 career ERA in the minors. He was released by the Giants on Aug. 1. On Friday, he worked two innings and allowed three hits and one run, striking out one.

RHP Tim Hudson has not pitched since making his first rehab start Aug. 14 with high Class A San Jose and the Giants aren’t sure what the next step is in his rehab. He has been on the disabled list since July 27 because of a strained right shoulder.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (9-8, 3.93 ERA) will start Sunday night at Pittsburgh. He has mde 19 starts and eight relief appearances this season, but has gone 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three games since being moved back into the rotation on Aug. 7. Vogelsong is 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA against the Pirates in six career stars.

CF Angel Pagan is ready to begin a rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Pagan has been on the disabled list since Aug. 10 because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.