San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik began hitting off a tee Sunday at the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will be examined by team doctors Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants are hopeful he will be able to come off the disabled list Sept. 1 when the major league roster limit expands to 40 players from 25. Panik has been out since Aug. 2 with inflammation in his lower back.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (9-9) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in taking the loss Sunday night as the Giants dropped a 5-2 decision at Pittsburgh. He allowed three runs and seven hits while walking four and striking out two. Vogelsong had given up a combined one run in 11 innings while winning his previous two starts. “Most of (the pitches) were starting in the strike zone and running out,” Vogelsong said. “I just couldn’t find a good place to start anything to keep it in the strike zone.”

RHP Matt Cain will start Tuesday night against the visiting Chicago Cubs after the Giants have Monday off. Cain is 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA in six starts since his last win June 22 at San Diego. He is 6-3 with a 2.72 ERA in his career against the Cubs in 16 starts.

CF Angel Pagan, on the disabled list since Aug. 10 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, played in a minor league rehab game Sunday night for the first time since being injured. Pagan played five innings for the Giants’ team in the rookie-level Arizona League, going 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout against the AZL Cubs. He will join Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, play Tuesday and Wednesday in the Pacific Coast League, then be reevaluated. Perez could return Thursday for the finale of a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.