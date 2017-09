RHP Mike Broadway was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured LHP Jeremy Affeldt in the Giants’ bullpen. Broadway was 2-0 with 13 saves and a 0.93 ERA in 40 relief appearances for Sacramento. He appeared in six games for San Francisco earlier this year, compiling a 3.68 ERA and no decisions.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt went on the disabled list Tuesday due to a partially dislocated left kneecap.