San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Heston didn’t respond well to his in-season vacation. Given 12 days off to help recover from three consecutive rough outings, Heston was not sharp in his return to the mound Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. The rookie started poorly (three runs allowed within the first four batters of the game) and never really found his groove, leaving two outs into the fourth inning with the Giants trailing 5-2. The three runs he gave up in the first inning were just two fewer than the total of five he permitted in the first innings of his previous 25 starts.

RHP Jake Peavy is just the guy the Giants would want opening a critical three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday night with ace LHP Madison Bumgarner unavailable. Peavy has been great against the Dodgers in his career (14-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 27 starts), and even more successful at Dodger Stadium (7-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts). Peavy is coming off one of his best efforts of the season, allowing just two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 win over the Cubs.

RHP Tim Lincecum (degenerative hip) disclosed before Sunday’s game that his painful hip is not responding to treatment and that he might not be able to return this season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 27. Lincecum said Sunday he received shots in the hip and has worked out with the Giants’ training staff regularly, although, “The bad days are outshining the good ones.”

C Buster Posey (bruised left elbow) returned to the Giants’ starting lineup Sunday after missing Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. Posey sustained the injury when hit by a RHP Michael Wacha fastball during Friday’s series opener. Posey caught all nine innings of the Giants’ 7-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, and he surely didn’t demonstrate any ill effects of the injury at the plate, singling in each of his first three at-bats. He scored two of the Giants’ five runs.

SS Brandon Crawford (left oblique tightness) took batting practice before Sunday’s series finale against the Cardinals in hopes of proving he is healthy enough to return to the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday. Crawford sat out his fifth consecutive game after having had to leave Tuesday’s series opener against the Cubs in the seventh inning with pain in his side.