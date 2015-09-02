FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 2 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Ryan Lollis was designated for assignment by the Giants to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. Lollis, 28, went 2-for-12 in five games for San Francisco earlier this season. In 106 minor league games, he batted .337/.398/.467 with five homers and 40 RBIs.

1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-7 with a double and an RBI, hitting safely for the fourth consecutive game. Belt is batting .341 with three homers and 13 RBIs since Aug. 8. He has recorded a hit in 18 of 22 games during that stretch.

RF Marlon Byrd continued to be valuable addition to the Giants, driving in three runs against the Dodgers. Byrd, who turned 38 on Sunday, now has 17 RBIs in 10 games with San Francisco since he was acquired Aug. 20 in a trade with the Reds.

RHP Tim Hudson was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since July 27 due to a strained right shoulder.

RHP Jake Peavy, who started the night 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 27 career starts against the Dodgers, surrendered four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he did not factor into the decision as the Giants lost 5-4 to the Dodgers in 14 innings Monday. Peavy struck out four and walked none.

LF Alejandro De Aza was obtained by the Giants from the Red Sox for minor league LHP Luis Ysla on Monday. In a combined 90 games for the Orioles and the Red Sox this year, De Aza is hitting .261/.319/.436 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and five steals.

OF Angel Pagan was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since Aug. 10 due to right patellar tendinitis.

RF Hunter Pence (oblique) has not experienced any setbacks and is on schedule to return Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said.

SS Brandon Crawford returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight left oblique. Crawford went 0-for-5 and was hit by a pitch.

